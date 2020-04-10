Close ￬

Covid-19 reaches Amazon's isolated Yanomami tribe

Brazil said a first case of the Covid-19 has been detected among the Yanomami people, an Amazon indigenous group known for its remoteness and its vulnerability to foreign diseases. — Instagram/carolinaenc_
Brazil said a first case of the Covid-19 has been detected among the Yanomami people, an Amazon indigenous group known for its remoteness and its vulnerability to foreign diseases. — Instagram/carolinaenc_
April 10, 2020 @ 10:59am

Close ￬